1st and 10 Trophy Tour: Franklin Co.’s Jahylen Lee

Eagles’ Running Back is 1st and 10 Player of the Year

John Appicello, Sports Director

Rocky Mount, Va. – The Eagles notched a five and five season to earn the 7-seed in the Class 6 Region A playoffs.
Along the way junior running back Jahylen Lee racked up a single game rushing record that was simply staggering. Lee galloped for 452 yards and 5 touchdowns in a 44-22 win in a Week 11. For that Herculean effort, he earns our Player of the Week honors for Week 11.

But a closer look reveals more impressive evidence. Lee racked up 1986 yards and 27 touchdowns in 11 games.
He averaged 7 and a half yards per carry. It goes without saying he was a key component in helping advance the Eagles to the postseason. Today in Rocky Mount with his teammates on hand, Jahylen Lee got the big gold football --as our 1st and 10 Player of the Year.

His coach says he’s not only talented, but he’s a ‘team first” young man.

He’s the first one, when you’re talking to him -- he’ll start with his teammates. I know him, I know he will. It takes a pretty big group effort, but yeah -- he’s pretty special young man and were fortunate to have them for another year,” Franklin County head coach J.R. Edwards says.

“My lineman, they’ve done everything for me and I just appreciate them. I’m sad about that the seniors that are leaving but the lineman that are coming up -- I believe they’ll be straight. And I’d like to thank God for everything he’s done for me,” Lee says.

The Eagles lost an opening round class 6 playoff game to Western Branch by just one score, 35-27. Lee says it has always been his dream to play college football, but he’s got one more year to star for the Eagles of Franklin Co.

