‘Changing mentality and mindset’ leading to success for Magna Vista girls

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s been a journey to change the ‘mentality and the mindset’ and the Magna Vista girls basketball program has reaped rich rewards

The Warriors recently swept the regular season and Piedmont District tournament titles.

Magna Vista’s been led by coach Kyana Smith since 2019 but she still credits former longtime coach Vicky Hayes for laying a solid foundation.

Although they’re a young group with just two seniors, including the prolific Ta’Naisha Hairston, the Warriors enter Region 3D play with lots of confidence to go along with its 21-2 overall record.

“Next play mentality but also the mindset that the only two things we can control are our effort and attitude,” said Coach Smith. “If we play hard and we play within ourselves and play together, I don’t think there’s a team that can beat us. The two games we lost I strongly attribute to things we didn’t do to be successful it wasn’t us being beat by a team better than us. We have to lock in on some things but I feel very confident that we have all the tools necessary to make a run at these things.”

As the top seed of the region, Magna Vista will host Cave Spring Tuesday night at 6 p.m.