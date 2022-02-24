Hokies outlast Yellow Jackets for 62-58 road victory

ATLANTA, Ga. – Keve Aluma had a double-double, Darius Maddox scored 10 straight points to give Virginia Tech the lead for good and the Hokies hung on for a 62-58 victory over Georgia Tech. Maddox, who averages 5.4 points a game, finished with 12 points as did Nahiem Alleyne and Aluma, who grabbed 10 rebounds. The Hokies gave coach Mike Young his 200th Atlantic Coast Conference win. Michael Devoe scored 18 points and Jordan Usher 11 for Georgia Tech.

Virginia Tech had its best offensive rebounding performance of the season, hauling in 15 offensive boards that resulted in 14 second-chance points. The Hokies 25 bench points were the second most in an ACC game this season. Up next is a road contest at Miami on Saturday, 3 p.m. tipoff from Coral Gables, Florida.