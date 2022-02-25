Pulaski County girls secure spot in Class 4 state tournament, ready for Region 4D championship

PULASKI, Va. – The Region 4D Championship will be played on Friday in Lynchburg, where the 22-3 Pulaski County Cougars will face off at 22-3 E.C. Glass. The Cougars have become usual suspects at this level. They were state runner-ups a year ago, but on Tuesday, they downed Louisa County, the team that beat them for the ring. They are ready to make another run at the title.

“I woke up this morning thinking we were on the top of the world for sure,” forward Ally Fleenor said after beating Louisa County. “But I know we have a lot of hard games, we have one Friday that is going to be hard. After that next Friday and after that who knows, but it will be hard, but I know [winning] it was a big thing, it was.”

“We’ve been pushing all season for this, and to know we have a game in the state tournament and hopefully we will win that game and keep moving on,” guard Keslyn Secrist said. “We have to keep encouraging each other, keep moving the ball, finding the open person, keep playing defense and rebounding, just doing the basic things in basketball.”

The Region 4D Championship tips off at E.C. Glass on Friday at 6 p.m.