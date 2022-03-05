VMI’s season ends in SoCon Quarterfinals loss to Wofford

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Morgan Safford had 17 points as Wofford narrowly defeated VMI 68-66 in the quarterfinals of the Southern Conference tournament. B.J. Mack and Max Klesmit added 15 points each for the Terriers. Jake Stephens led the Keydets with 23 points and three assists.

The two teams combined for 20 three-pointers in what was a tightly contested game. VMI’s largest lead was 6 points while Wofford led by as many as 8 in the first half. The Terriers capitalized on the Keydets 11 turnovers, converting them into 18 points.

Trey Bonham scored 17 points for VMI to go along with 7 rebounds in the loss. Bonham was going for a late mid-range jumper that tied the game to force overtime. However, upon official review, it was waived off after he didn’t release it in time.