Watch: Lady Cavaliers, Cave Spring and Radford boys advance

Eight local squads advance to state semifinal action

John Appicello, Sports Director

HIllsville, Roanoke, Salem – Five area boys squads and three girls teams have advanced to state semifinal action in the VHSL playoffs, keeping state title hopes alive.

On the girls side, Class 1: Parry McCluer edged Grundy 58-55 in overtime, Class 3: Carroll County blasted Fort Defiance 106-61, and Class 4: Pulaski County handled Sherando by 10, 54-44.

In boys action, we get a pair of local rematches. Cave Spring pulled away from Fluvanna 72-54 while Northside survived Spotswood in overtime 58-56, setting up a rematch between the Vikings and Knights in the Class 3 semifinals.

Class 2: James River got by Union in two overtimes 74-68 to earn a rematch with rival Radford. The Bobcats shook off Virginia High 67-49. In Class 1 Auburn crushed Eastside 65-30.

Here are the rest of the scores from Friday night’s quarterfinal action:

BOYS:

Twin Springs 52, Fort Chiswell 51

Washington & Lee 65, Altavista 57

Loudoun County 51, E.C. Glass 47

Girls:

Honaker 61, Auburn 38

Spotswood 66, Staunton River 58

Millbrook 56, E.C. Glass 33

Central-Wise 57, Alleghany 41

Gate City 47, Radford 39

