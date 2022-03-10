UVA and JMU to play each other during 2023 football season

UVA and JMU to face off in 2023 football season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Cavaliers and the Dukes are set to play against each other during the 2023 football season.

The teams will be facing off at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville on Saturday, Sept. 9, the schools announced Thursday.

This marks the first game between the schools since 1983.

Virginia won the initial game between the two programs 69-9 in 1979. In 1982 the Dukes defeated the Cavaliers 21-17. In the last meeting, UVA prevailed 21-14 during the 1983 campaign.

The Cavaliers are also scheduled to host William & Mary (Sept. 2) and play at Maryland (Sept. 16) in non-conference contests in 2023.