Virginia defeats Louisville 51-50 in ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament

Virginia's Kihei Clark (0) looks to pass against Louisville's Jarrod West (13) in the first period of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The Virginia Cavaliers took on the Louisville Cardinals in the second round of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in the Big Apple.

No. 6 Virginia defeated No. 11 Louisville 51-50.

The game came down to the wire as both teams struggled offensively from the 3-point line. Louisville shot only 19% from 3 going 4-21 as UVA shot 0% from 3 going 0-6.

The Cavaliers were led offensively by Senior Forward Jayden Gardner who finished the game with 17 total points. Another offensive leader of the game was Senior Guard Kihei Clark who also finished the game with 15 total points. Clark also led the Cavs in steals with 2.

One member of the Cardinals team who stood out was Senior Forward Malik Williams who recorded the only double-double between both teams in the game. Williams finished the game with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

UVA will move on to the quarterfinals of the tournament where they will face off against the #3 conference ranked team, the University of North Carolina Tar Heels.

The game will take place on Thursday, March 10 at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN