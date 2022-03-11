Virginia Tech leading Notre Dame 42-31 at halftime in ACC Quarterfinals

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – In the quarterfinals of the ACC Men’s Tournament in Brooklyn, New York, Virginia Tech leads Notre Dame at halftime, 42-31.

The Hokies started the game with sharpshooting for the second consecutive night, making 5 of their first 6 shots. That effort led to a 12-4 advantage at the first media timeout.

Sean Pedulla was effective early scoring a team-high 11 points off the bench. As a team, the Hokies were able to connect on 4-of-10 three-pointers in the half and have played disciplined basketball with 4 turnovers.

Prentiss Hubb led the Fighting Irish in first-half points with 13 points as they shot 42 percent from the field. Blake Wesley added 7 points.