Virginia falls to UNC 63-43 in the ACC Men’s Basketball Quarterfinals

(John Minchillo, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Virginia's Kihei Clark (0) shoots against North Carolina's Armando Bacot (5) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The Cavaliers took on the Tar Heels in the ACC Men’s Basketball Quarterfinals Thursday night,

Ultimately, UVA fell to UNC, 63-43.

Leading the game offensively for the Tar Heels was Senior Forward Brady Manek who finished the game with 21 total points. Three total players surpassed double-digit points scored for UNC.

The Cavs were led offensively by Senior Forward Jayden Gardner who ended the matchup with 17 total points. Gardner was the sole member of UVA’s roster whose points reached double digits.

After Thursday’s game, Virginia is now ousted from the ACC Tournament, but the Cavs now wait for their postseason fate.