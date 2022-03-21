Hokies softball remains perfect in ACC play

BLACKSBURG, Va. – In what started as an overcast day at Tech Softball Park ended with sunny skies and a still-perfect conference record for the No. 6 Virginia Tech Hokies.

In their series finale with North Carolina, the Hokies were dialed in from start to finish. Keely Rochard brought the heat inside the circle, starting the game by striking out the first three batters she faced. Rochard would finish with six strikeouts and only allowed 2 hits.

At the plate, Virginia Tech was able to deliver early and often as well. After Cameron Fagan recorded the first hit of the game for the Hokies, Alexa Millius crushed a homerun to centerfield for the 2-0 advantage. The Hokies would lead 5-0 after the first inning.

Their play was consistent and it led to a 9-1 victory in just five innings of play on Sunday. Virginia Tech extended its win streak to 10 games, sitting at 21-3 overall and 9-0 in conference play.