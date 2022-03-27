Rail Yard Dawgs sweep weekend series against Havoc

ROANOKE, Va. – The Rail Yard Dawgs won their fourth straight game on Saturday night, sweeping the Huntsville Havoc with a 3-1 victory at Berglund Center. Nick Ford, Jeff Jones, and Brady Heppner scored for Roanoke.

The Dawgs took a few minutes to wake up in the opening period, and a Mathieu Newcomb rebound score at 2:48 made it 1-0 for the visitors. Despite outshooting the Havoc 13-8 in the opening 20 minutes, Huntsville’s Hunter Vorva kept out a few golden scoring chances by Roanoke. At the first intermission, the Dawgs trailed 1-0.

The second period was back and forth for long periods, as Roanoke had several opportunities for an equalizer and Huntsville came close to pulling away. A power play goal by Ford at the 14:08 mark finally got the Dawgs on the board, and Jones followed with a bullet shot from the left wing circle just 92 seconds later to give Roanoke the lead. The Dawgs rode that momentum into the locker room, as they led 2-1 entering the final period.

The third period featured less scoring looks for the Dawgs, but they were able to hold Huntsville to just five shots. A power play empty-netter by Heppner extended his point-streak to five games, and clinched a 3-1 win for Roanoke.

Austyn Roudebush saved 18-of-19 shots for Roanoke, while Vorva stopped 31-of-33 in net for Huntsville. The Havoc went 0-for-3 on the power play, while the Dawgs went 2-for-4 on their man advantages.

The Rail Yard Dawgs are back next weekend at Berglund Center for a two-game series with the Knoxville Ice Bears.