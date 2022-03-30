VMI QB Morgan looking for spring improvement

Lexington, Va. – VMI spring football is coming off the type of program momentum that is all but unprecidented in Lexington. The Keydets have put together back-to-back winning seasons under coach Scott Wachenheim for the first time in 6 decades.

The young man at the offensive controls is Seth Morgan. The sophomore was tossed into the fire after an injury took out VMI’s all- time leading passer in the ‘covid’ spring season a year ago in the midst of a conference championship season.

A full fall of practice and fall slate of games resulted in more than 2100 yards passing with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The keydets backed up a SoCon title in the spring, with a winning 6-5 fall campaign. Moving forward, Morgan is busy putting in the time to make sure his personal development helps the program forward.

“Just the amount of hours that me and Coach Ashford(QB Coach, offensive coordinator) have spent going over film and just mixed with the experience that I have had over the last few seasons were really building something strong here. I’m really assuming a veteran roll. I was kind of thrown in--in the spring(of 2021) I was kind of working and just on the move kind of figuring things out, but obviously the more you play the more experience you get, a greater understanding you get for just a game of football -- so I think really just the more time I was putting in the more experience I was getting,” Morgan explained.

VMI is scheduled for an open scrimmage on Saturday April 23rd at 2 p.m. at Foster Stadium.