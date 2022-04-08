Salem Red Sox ready for season opener

Salem, Va. – The Salem Red Sox opener is on deck Friday night at Carilion Clinic Field. Salem manager Luke Montz returns with a solid core of players from the team that was one win from the Low A championship series. Baseball has returned to calling the Low A group of teams--The Carolina League. The Sox opponent, a longtime rival in that league ---The Lynchburg Hillcats. The Salem skipper likes his club’s talent as we approach the opener.

“Very talented group, you know. You’re gonna see some guys that can throw it. All five starters, 94 mph might be the lowest. You’re going to see some 97′s, 98′s pretty frequently. It’s a good group of guys that are working hard, they’re mingling well in the locker room right now and I think all their ears are pinned back,their eyes are open and ready to go,” Montz says.

First pitch slated for 7:05. The Red Sox roster sports the number 1, 7 and 10th ranked prospects in the organization in shortstop Marcelo Mayer, third baseman Blaze Jordan and starting pitcher Wilkelman Gonzalez.