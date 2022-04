ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs beat Huntsville 5-3 in the second round of the SPHL President’s Cup Semifinal Thursday night. Goals by Jeff Jones, Brant Sherwood, Nick Ford, and Sean Leonard helped put the Dawgs on top.

Roanoke goalie Austyn Roudebush had 18 saves on 20 shots and forced Huntsville into a scoreless third period.

The Dawgs will travel to Huntsville on Saturday to face the Havoc in Game 2. Puck drop is 8 p.m.