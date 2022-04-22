“She can really shoot the ball” Aces Hammon with high praises for Hokies Sheppard

FILE - San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in San Antonio. Hammon is finalizing a deal to become the next coach of the Las Vegas Aces. A person familiar with the situation confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made. Shes expected to be the highest paid coach in the WNBA, earning way more than the highest paid player in the league. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

LAS VEGAS, NV – Thursday marked ten days since Virginia Tech’s Aisha Sheppard’s name was called on draft day. She’s hit the ground running in Vegas, and head coach Becky Hammon has noticed.

“Aisha, she’s been somewhat, not that we’re suprised, she can really shoot the ball. I’m a coach that really values shooting, so I love what she’s done in camp,” Hammon said. “A couple times in shooting drills, she’s gone toe to toe with some of our best shooters. So for a coach that values threes, she certainly has a soft spot in my heart for sure.”

“When I watched film on her, I was like, this girl makes pro moves right now, this girl makes pro moves. So that’s what caught my eye with Aisha.”

Practice continues for Last Vegas while they get the roster set. Their first preseason game comes on May 1st.