Dawgs credit fans for playoff help

Roanoke leads Huntsville 1-0 in SPHL playoff semifinals

John Appicello, Sports Director

Roanoke, Va. – The playoff push continued last night for the Rail Yard Dawgs. After taking down the top seed Knoxville in the quarters. they followed the series win up by grabbing a victory in their semifinal opener vs Huntsville. The team says the Roanoke faithful are playing an important part in these wins.

“Yeah ‚they’ve been awesome. They’ve been good for us all year. Obviously in the playoffs they’re a lot louder -- but yeah we feed off that. I think every team does, so yeah we’re gonna miss them on Saturday(at Huntsville). If we can get a win there we get at least two more games here so that’s the goal,” Dawgs Center Jeff Jones explained.

“I argue every time we’ve got the best fans in the league, and you heard them here tonight -- a Thursday night -- I don’t know what the number was but I know what the volume was. I mean there at the end we had a chance at an empty netter but he couldn’t hear a thing and assumed it was icing and slowed down which will talk about-- but the fans are incredible here,” Head coach Dan Bremner says.

Game two of the best of three semifinal series is set for 8 p.m. eastern time on Saturday night from Huntsville, Alabama. (7 p.m. Central time).

