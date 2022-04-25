Terrell Edmunds signs one-year deal with Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) celebrates his interception with teammates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

ROANOKE, Va. – Safety Terrell Edmunds will be in the Steel City for at least one more season after signing a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team made the official announcement on Monday.

The 2018 first-round NFL Draft pick is coming off a 2021 season where he started all 17 games for the black and gold.

The former Dan River and Virginia Tech standout tallied 89 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two interceptions and one sack. During his NFL career, Edmunds has started in 60 games for Pittsburgh -- having recorded over 300 tackles, five interceptions and three sacks.

Terrell recently came back to Blacksburg to attend Virginia Tech’s annual Spring Game, during which he signed autographs alongside his brothers Trey and Tremaine who are also in the NFL.