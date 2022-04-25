75º

Sports

Terrell Edmunds signs one-year deal with Steelers

The former Dan River and Virginia Tech standout tallied 89 tackles and two interceptions this past season

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Tags: NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers, Virginia Tech Hokies, Football, Terrell Edmunds, Danville, Dan River High School
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) celebrates his interception with teammates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) (Terrance Williams, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – Safety Terrell Edmunds will be in the Steel City for at least one more season after signing a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team made the official announcement on Monday.

The 2018 first-round NFL Draft pick is coming off a 2021 season where he started all 17 games for the black and gold.

The former Dan River and Virginia Tech standout tallied 89 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two interceptions and one sack. During his NFL career, Edmunds has started in 60 games for Pittsburgh -- having recorded over 300 tackles, five interceptions and three sacks.

Terrell recently came back to Blacksburg to attend Virginia Tech’s annual Spring Game, during which he signed autographs alongside his brothers Trey and Tremaine who are also in the NFL.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

email

facebook

twitter