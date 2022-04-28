Rockbridge County signs 4 on spring signing day

Lexington, Va. – In Lexington the Wildcats of Rockbridge County high honor four student-athletes at the spring signing day.

Honored on Wednesday -volleyball standout Alenna Williamson. She takes her career to Brockport College.

Alenna was the Valley District player of the year, Region C first team honoree and earned all state honors.

Also recognized - Kenzie Ellis heads to Southeastern University for cheerleading, Emily Mahood to Ferrum for basketball, and Aidan Roney to Sarah Lawrence in soccer.

