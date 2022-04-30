Liberty’s QB Willis drafted by Titans in third round of 2022 Draft

FILE - Liberty quarterback Malik Willis runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. Franchises still searching for a prized quarterback won't find much star power in this year's crop of college QBs. Still, there's potential upgrades to be had in the likes of Temple's Malik Willis and Pitt's Kenny Pickett. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

LAS VEGAS – Liberty’s dynamic dual-threat quarterback, Malik Willis, is the third quarterback chosen in the 2022 draft. The star signal-caller was chosen in the third round by the Titans, the 86th overall pick. He follows Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett and Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder into the league at the signal-caller position.

Willis brings the best running ability at the position in this draft class and perhaps the strongest arm available as well. The Flames’ two-year starter threw for more than 2800 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2021, and he rushed for 878 more yards and 13 more scores. He finished his college career with more than 5000 passing yards and more than 1800 rushing yards. He accounted for a staggering 74 touchdowns.

He led the Flames to a 10-1 2020 season, and Liberty won consecutive bowl games with Wilis at the controls. This spring, Willis drew a crowd during the Flames’ pro-day in March in Lynchburg. Willis threw roughly 70 passes in front of more than 120 NFL scouts, including Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and Panthers coach Matt Rhule. He will have the opportunity to learn behind Ryan Tannehill in Nashville.