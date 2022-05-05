Pelicans bats too hot for Red Sox in 24-6 clobbering

SALEM, Va. – The Salem Red Sox earned a series opening win over Myrtle Beach on Tuesday and the Pelicans--took that personal.

Perhaps that’s what sparked a blistering 24-6 win over the Red Sox on Wednesday night. Myrtle Beach scored multiple runs in each of the first 5 innings of play, building a 20-4 lead entering the 6th inning.

Salem’s pitching struggled throughout the night with the first change on the mound coming in the opening inning of play. While the Pelicans pitchers allowed 15 hits, it didn’t do much damage in the runs department.

The 24 runs is the most the Red Sox have allowed in a loss since the Fredericksburg Nationals plated 18 runs on July 24, 2021. The same two teams will meet for game three of the series at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday.