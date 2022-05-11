80º

Results: Latest events in each Olympic sport

Tokyo's Rainbow Bridge is the backdrop for this set of Olympic rings. (Getty Images)

See below for links to live results from year-round events in every Olympic and Winter Olympic sport:

ArcheryLive Results
Artistic SwimmingLive Results
BadmintonLive Results
BasketballLive Results
Basketball 3x3Live Results
Beach VolleyballLive Results
BoxingLive Results
BreakingLive Results
Canoe / KayakLive Results
CyclingLive Results
DivingLive Results
EquestrianLive Results
FencingLive Results
Field HockeyLive Results
GolfLive Results
GymnasticsLive Results
HandballLive Results
JudoLive Results
Modern PentathlonLive Results
Rhythmic GymnasticsLive Results
RowingLive Results
RugbyLive Results
SailingLive Results
ShootingLive Results
SkateboardingLive Results
SoccerLive Results
Sport ClimbingLive Results
SurfingLive Results
SwimmingLive Results
Table TennisLive Results
TaekwondoLive Results
TennisLive Results
Track & FieldLive Results
TrampolineLive Results
TriathlonLive Results
VolleyballLive Results
Water PoloLive Results
WeightliftingLive Results
WrestlingLive Results

 

Alpine SkiingLive Results
BiathlonLive Results
BobsledLive Results
Cross-Country SkiingLive Results
CurlingLive Results
Figure SkatingLive Results
Freestyle SkiingLive Results
HockeyLive Results
LugeLive Results
Nordic CombinedLive Results
Short TrackLive Results
SkeletonLive Results
Ski JumpingLive Results
SnowboardingLive Results
Speed SkatingLive Results

 

