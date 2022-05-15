72º

Shine bright on the diamond: Liberty heading to the Durham Regional in NCAA Softball Tournament

Flames hold a 43-16 overall record

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Liberty heading to the NCAA Softball Tournament (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – During Sunday night’s NCAA DI Softball Tournament selection show it was revealed that Liberty will be part of the Durham Regional.

Liberty will open with Georgia at Noon on Friday. This will mark the first ever matchup between the Flames and Bulldogs. Duke is the 12th overall seed and host of the regional and will open with UMBC on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

The Flames are fresh off of winning back-to-back ASUN Conference titles and hold a record of 43-16 this season. Liberty’s top batters are Kara Canetto and Lou Allan, both averaging .357 and .352 respectively. Caroline Hudson brings the force at the plate with a team leading 16 home runs this season.

In the circle, McKenzi Wagoner has been lights out. She totes an ERA of 1.95 in 61 innings pitched and 20 appearances. Emily Kirby has also been stellar with an ERA of just 2.03.

