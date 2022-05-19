38th Scott Robertson Memorial Junior Golf tournament back in Roanoke this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – The 38th annual Scott Robertson Memorial Junior Golf Tournament is back in Roanoke this weekend. The tournament features eight junior golf All-Americans, 11 of the top 100 junior boys 15-18, 22 of the top 100 junior girls 15-18.

Athletes from 28 different states are represented, including Puerto Rico, and 11 different countries. It is quite a display of quality junior golf, and a great showcase of talent that is open to the public this weekend.

“Last year in our fields, our girls field was ranked ninth in the nation for its strength of the field out of 230 tournaments nationally. Our boys field was ranked 14th, we feel like this year our fields are similar of last year,” tournament administrator Debbie Ferguson said. “We’ve got the best of the bet of junior golfers out here. It’s going to be exciting to see who is going to come out top because any of them could come out on top, so we’re very excited to see how its going to play out.”

The tournament opens Friday with boys 15-18 teeing off from 8am-1 p.m. and girls 15-18 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Boys 14 and under get started at 11:50 a.m. and girls 14 and under at 1:10 pm.