Round one of Scott Robertson Memorial underway at Roanoke Country Club

ROANOKE, Va. – Round one of the Scott Robertson Memorial kicked off at the Roanoke Country Club on Friday.

Major Ewing out of Blacksburg leads the 14 and under field with a -1. He shot a 70 on Friday.

For the Boys 15-18, Aiden Collier from Greenville leads with a -4, shooting a 67.

In the girls 14 and under, Alisa Davidova of Roanoke in the lead with a +1, reigning champion Ashnoor Kaur right behind her with a +2.

Finally, in the Girls 15-18, Ellen Yu of Greensboro leads with -3.

