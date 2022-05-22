Better late than never: No. 3 Virginia Tech defeats Miami (OH), advances to Regional Final

BLACKSBURG, Va. – No. 3 Virginia Tech defeated Miami (OH) 5-4 to advance to the Blacksburg Regional Final against No. 15 Kentucky. The win came well after midnight in what was a long day due to weather delays earlier.

Ivy Rosenberry was in the circle for Virginia Tech in what was just her third start of the season. She pitched two innings and recorded one strikeout, allowing four runs.

While the Hokies opened up with a slim 1-0 lead, the RedHawks responded with four runs that included a two-run home run from Riley Coyne.

Virginia Tech responded with a big fourth inning. Jayme Bailey and Mackenzie Lawter both hit 2-run home runs to put the Hokies in front 5-4.

Keely Rochard pitched the final four innings--recording six strikeouts and not allowing any hits as the Hokies went on to get the pivotal victory.

Virginia Tech will now face Kentucky in the Regional Final at Noon Sunday. The Hokies will need to win twice to claim the Regional title.

Ad

The Hokies fell to the Wildcats in Saturday’s first game 5-4 after a 7th inning three-run home run from Renee Abernathy.