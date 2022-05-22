Cranston, Davidova claim SRM Golf Tournament titles

ROANOKE, Va. – The 38th annual Scott Robertson Memorial Golf Tournament wrapped up Sunday at Roanoke Country Club and had a few Roanoke natives battling for a championship.

In the Girls 14 and Under division, Alisa Davidova and Ashnoor Kaur entered atop the leaderboard. We knew that the margin for error would be thin for each golfer if they wanted to win it all. Kaur started the day with back-to-back bogey’s and would have a total of 8 on the day. That’s two more than Alisa Davidova’s six and it proved to make all the difference. Davidova would end with a round three score of 75, +8 for the tournament to win the title. Kaur would finish as runner-up at +6 for the weekend.

In the Girls 15-18 division, it was a tight leaderboard with the likes of Sara Im, Brooke Rivers, Ellen Yu and Katie Cranston. As golfers reached the final two holes, all eyes were on Cranston and Yu. Yu of Greensboro, North Carolina, shot a round three score of 72 that included just three bogey’s on the day. Cranston, of Oakville, Ontario, Canada repeated her performance from Friday--shooting a 69. Cranston was named champion after finishing with a score of -4 for the weekend, a one-shot lead over Yu.

“I’m really happy just overall with how I played,” Cranston said. “I was really consistent and made lots of pars this week. Yeah, just overall, I was really solid and the course was challenging and not super open and as a long hitter, courses wide open suit me a little better but I did well with the conditions.” Cranston is the first Canadian player to win that event since Brooke Henderson did so in 2014. She’s currently on the LPGA Tour.

“It was great [representing Canada] because there’s not that many Canadiens that get to play in the states often and do well.” This also proved to be Cranston’s first time competing in the Scott Robertson Memorial Golf tournament. “It was a really good feeling, a different feel playing in the U.S.. The vibe is a little different but the tournament was well run.”

On the boys side of the 15-18 division, Byungho Lee of Plano, Texas came out on top with an overall score of -7. The highest scoring Virginian was Josh Duangmanee of Fairfax finished 12th at -2. Roanoke’s Ashton Harper finished in a three-way tie for 14th at Even par for the weekend.

For a look at complete results, click here.