Salem boys, girls lacrosse teams advance to region semifinals

Jake Massey and Landon Miles led the Spartans to a 7-0 lead after the first quarter.

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

John Appicello, Sports Director

SALEM, Va. – Salem hosted a doubleheader Tuesday night as its boys and girls lacrosse programs were both in Region 4D Quarterfinals action.

The girls hosted William Byrd and soared behind a strong performance from Chloe Butt who scored multiple second half goals to lead the Spartans to an 18-5 win over the Terriers. Salem will now host E.C. Glass in the semifinals on Thursday.

On the boys side of Region 4D, Salem welcomed in Rockbridge County who they just defeated eight days ago in Lexington. A strong start by the Spartans had them sitting with a 7-0 lead after the first quarter. Jake Massey and Landon Miles were big contributors during that stretch of the game. Salem went on to an 18-5 victory and will host Jefferson Forest in the semifinals on Thursday.

