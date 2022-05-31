Christopher Newport softball caps magical season with 2022 DIII softball title

SALEM, Va. – For the first time in the 38-year history of Christopher Newport University softball, the Captains are celebrating a National Championship. Head coach Keith Parr’s team completed a storybook season Tuesday by beating Trine University, 3-0, to wrap up the best-of-three National Final series at Moyer Sports Complex.

“All the credit to the players, the dedication, the time and effort they put in every single day and I think the biggest thing was the belief they had since day one and that belief continued to just build and build and build,” Parr said.

CNU head coach Keith Parr poses with the team after winning the programs first ever softball title (WSLS)

The Captains finished the season with a 47-1 record, and won their final 24 games. CNU opened the 2022 campaign with 23 consecutive wins. Senior catcher Bailey Roberts was named Most Outstanding Player and freshman Jamie Martin was selected Most Outstanding Pitcher following the second straight win over the Thunder. Senior Kaitlyn Hasty, freshman Kate Alger, and sophomore Katie Curran were all chosen for the All-Tournament team.

CNU hoists national championship trophy (WSLS)

“We really never gave up even when we were winning we wanted to do better and I think that’s what makes a real champion and that was enough for us today,” said Currin, who’s in her second season after graduating from nearby Blacksburg High School.

The victory Tuesday culminated a season that saw the Captains lose only once to Averett University on April 27th in the second game of a doubleheader. CNU was ranked the top team in the country for the last two months of the season. This was the 19th trip to the NCAA Tournament for CNU, and the third trip to the finals.