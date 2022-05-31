Lord Botetourt girls soccer defeats Northside in Region 3D Quarterfinals

DALEVILLE, Va. – With district play out of the way, it’s time for region action to crank up across central and southwest Virginia. On the soccer pitch, the Lord Botetourt girls have been state contenders in recent years and have been on a quest to return to that status. Monday night they welcomed in Northside to open Region 3D Quarterfinals play.

The teams were scoreless for much of the first half as both goalie’s were busy keeping everything out of harms way. That changed in the 22nd minute when Ava Brumfield scored a rebound goal off a corner kick.

Four minutes later, Autumn Estrada had the perfect touch on her kick that was tipped by the goal keeper before it ricocheted off the right post before rolling in for the second goal of the game.

Lord Botetourt held a 2-0 halftime advantage before going on to win 5-1 over Northside. Emma Jones scored the Vikings lone goal.

The Lady Cavs will now host Christiansburg on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Region 3D Semifinals.

The Lord Botetourt boys also defeated Northside on the boys side of Region 3D quarterfinal action. They will travel to Cave Spring on Wednesday at 6 p.m. for semifinal action.