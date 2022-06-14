O’Brien resigns as W&L women’s lacrosse coach

LEXINGTON, Va. – Washington & Lee women’s lacrosse coach Brooke Diamond O’Brien has resigned as head coach and has accepted the same position at Amherst College.

The move was announced on the school’s athletic page Monday afternoon.

O’Brien has led the Generals the past 15 seasons, leading the program to new heights including an historic 2017 campaign that ended in the National Semifinals. W&L also set a program record with 19 wins that season--a feat that was matched during the 2022 campaign that led to a National Quarterfinals apperance.

During her tenure in Lexington, O’Brien was named the ODAC Coach of the Year nine times and had a record of 221-60, earning 13 ODAC titles.