Wilkes, Beasley win B’nai B’rith Athletic and Achievement Awards

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s considered as one of the most prestigious honors in our are, the “Heisman Trophy” of southwest Virginia--The B’nai B’rith Athletic and Achievement Award.

Monday night, 40 student athletes representing 23 area high schools gathered in the Crystal Ballroom at Hotel Roanoke for the annual banquet. The award is based on three criteria-- athletics (50%), personal life (20%) and scholarship (30%).

Roanoke City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Verletta White served as guest speaker, sharing her personal experience with athletics through the game of tennis.

Dr. Verletta White serving as guest speaker at the B'nai B'rith Athletic and Achievement Awards banquet (WSLS)

Carly Wilkes of Glenvar High School was named the female B’nai B’rith Athletic and Achievement Award winner. Wilkes is a standout track, cross-country and swim athlete for the Highlanders where she recently capped her career with a culmination of 26 VHSL state titles. But outside of athletics, Wilkes is just as busy volunteering and being of service to the community--things she appreciates about winning the award.

Carly Wilkes poses with trophy joined by Glenvar athletics director Jason Murray (WSLS)

“Doing stuff in the community and serving others is really important to me,” Wilkes said. “My involvement in the church is really important to me and it’s nice that it’s recognized that I not only run or swim but I do things outside of that that are also important to me.”

James Beasley of Patrick Henry was named the male winner of the B’nai B’rith Award and another track star was honored Monday night as well.

William Fleming’s Micah Jones was named named the Artie Levin Personal Life Award winner. Jones is a VHSL Class 5 indoor and outdoor track state champion. He also does lots of volunteering off the track as well.

“It feels great, feels good like it’s the right thing. School was hard over the COVID year but we had to get through the year,” said Jones. “Everything was weird you know but we had to normalize it again.”

Full list of nominees:

Blacksburg High School: Bennett Shealor, Kylene Monaghan

Cave Spring High School: Bryce Cooper, Abigail Holbrook

Christiansburg High School: Nicklas Bassey, Baylee Reasor

Craig County High School: Lucas Taylor, Kyle Clifton

Faith Christian School: Jonah Petri, Martha Cosale

Franklin County High School: Elijah Davis, Kylee Cooper

Glenvar High School: Tyler Johnson, Carly Wilkes

Hidden Valley High School: Sam Dragovich, Cam Davenport

James River High School: Benjamin Bailey, Ella Wright

Lord Botetourt High School: Joey Isaacs, Angelina Zeidan

North Cross School: James Spencer Brown, Adoria Sanders

Northside High School: Andrew Binns-Loveman, Emma Jones

Patrick Henry High School: James Beasley, Grace Kahoun

Pulaski County High School: Evan Hull, Jordan Hill

Radford High School: Tyrel Dobson, Ruth Cline

Roanoke Catholic School: Ethan Leonard, Clare O’Herron

Roanoke Valley Christian School: Noah Gay, Tess Carroll

Salem High School: Hunter King, Mary Crumpacker

William Byrd High School: Hunter Richards, Remmington Figart

William Fleming: Micah Jones, Natalie Saville