Valley United girls U13 soccer team heading to President’s Cup Nationals

ROANOKE, Va. – Its impressive soccer skills that wins games, and an inseparable bond that wins championships.

Just ask best friends and teammates Scottie and Kendall.

“I think we can come out on top and hopefully the cards are in our favor, and I think we can do it,” Scottie Leonard said.

The pair plays on the Valley United 13U girls green team, who recently just won the East Region in the US Youth Soccer League, advancing to the National title game.

“Last year we made it to states and we lost, but this year we made it this far to nationals, its so amazing, its spectacular, it’s unbelievable.”

And it didn’t take more than five minutes at practice to understand why they’ve made it this far.

“It’s that we definitely have more size, we have some very tall girls on our team,” Kendall Ranson said. “Keeping the pace, we have so much speed up top, and we also have an amazing keeper which keeps us in the game a bunch.”

As one of four teams left in the country.

“I mean we’re a little team from Virginia, we weren’t really expecting to get past regionals and it’s so amazing we did.”

They’re certainly proud to put the Star City on the map.

“I think if we keep it up and keep playing the way we have the past few weeks, we have a chance to win nationals.”

The tournament for the National Championship begins the weekend of July 7th in Greensboro, N.C.