Women’s hoops matchups announced for ACC/B1G Challenge

ROANOKE, Va. – Matchups were announced on Monday for the ACC/B1G Challenge for the upcoming women’s hoops season. The Challenge, set to take place on November 30 and December 1, will feature a total of 14 matchups.

The Virginia Cavaliers will return to the Challenge for the first time since 2019 when it faces Penn State on Nov. 30. This will be the first ever meeting between the two schools within the ACC/B1G Challenge, but the eighth overall. They las met in 1999.

Virginia Tech will play host to the Nebraska Cornhuskers on December 1. This will prove to be the second meeting between the two schools, with Virginia Tech having won the first game in Blacksburg back in 2016. The Hokies have proven to be one of the most successful teams in the Challenge in recent years, currently riding a six-game win streak. Virginia Tech’s overall record is 8-6 in the ACC/B1G Challenge since its first appearance in 2007.

The other matchups will include:

Illinois @ Pitt

Ohio State @ Louisville

Syracuse @ Purdue

Wake Forest @ Minnesota

Rutgers @ Boston College

Northwestern @ Duke

Michigan @ Miami

Maryland @ Notre Dame

North Carolina @ Indiana

Nebraska @ Virginia Tech

NC State @ Iowa

Florida State @ Wisconsin

Georgia Tech @ Michigan State

Tip times will be released at a later date for each game.