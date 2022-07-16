Luther Maddy football camp gives the youth skills, drills and encouragement

LYNCHBURG, Va. – All eyes were on the Hill City Saturday as former Virginia Tech Hokie Luther Maddy held his annual youth football camp.

Athletes from ages 6-13 had a chance to be coached up by some of their favorite football players such as Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas and former Hokies J.C. Coleman and Andre Kendrick. While the skill and drills were important, so was instilling confidence in the campers also.

“What we want to do is make everything competitive, so you’ll notice everyone is going 2 or 3 times and everyone is competing,” said Maddy. “And my number one rule is to have energy, a lot of times these guys are told to be quiet and not run in the hallways today I want tons of running and loud noise. So a lot of these drills are formatted for these guys to compete and show hey I can get up here and show what I’ve got and just persevere against these challenges. I know a lot of people throw out the only 1% make it and its a slim chance but I can dream big--come out here with pro guys, collegiate guys, and give you all a chance to showcase what youve got.”

Ad

Xavier, a nine year old camper added, “It’s been fun, Logan Thomas, he was one of my favorite football players on the team he plays on.