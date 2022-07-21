Wake Forest, Clemson look to battle for Atlantic division

Charlotte, NC – The roar of the Clemson Tigers has been loud in recent years…having won 6 straight ACC Titles. But that streak ended with Wake Forest wreaking havoc in an historic 2021 season.

“Our theme this year is mindset and every hear we come to these media days and people have low expectations of us and we never let that dictate how we went about our weekly process or preparation,” Wake Forest Coach Dave Clawson explained.

The Demon Deacons turned in an 11-3 record, earning their second Atlantic Division title in program history and a Gator Bowl win. They tout 21 returning starters including Sam Hartman at quarterback.

“One of our biggest pluses is can we be consistent but can we make a stride? Preseason rankings…maybe 13,14,15 or maybe we don’t get on there and that’s be nice because that’s where we live,” Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman says.

Wake will be well acquainted with the Commonwealth..with the likes of VMI and Liberty on the schedule.

“You schedule these non-conference games so far in advance that you don’t know what you’re going to get when you get there. VMI was a playoff team, Liberty is having success,” Clawson says.

As for Clemson, it’s hoping to get back to its glory days with DJ Uiagalelei having more experience under his belt.

“He’s got some scars on him and some shrapnel, wounds. That’s going to serve him well as he goes into this year. It’s a game of performance and we can’t change that. I can talk about how great he is all day long but he has to go out there and do it,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says.

“I wanted to get some weight down in order to come into this year in the best shape of my life so I can put my best foot forward,” returning Clemson starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei says.

The Demon Deacons and Tigers will meet in Winston Salem on September 24.