Bud Foster headlines Lord Botetourt youth football camp

DALEVILLE, Va. – The Lord Botetourt Cavalier football camp was in full swing Tuesday night for future Cavs to learn the fundamentals of football.

Former Virginia Tech defensive coordinator, Bud Foster, was the keynote speaker on Tuesday, with a message for the campers.

“I think the cool thing is athletics, in general, does so much for your personal development but also carries over for development in your life skills and I think that’s the one thing that it did for me, and I think it’s the one thing these kids will identify, maybe not today, but down the road, it will,” Foster said.

Over 100 kids between the ages of 6 and 14 had a chance to learn the fundamentals from Lord Botetourt head coach Jamie Harless and his current Cavaliers, along with alums like Virginia Tech’s Gunner Givens and Concord University’s Ty Maust.