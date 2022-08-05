1st and 10 Camp Tour: Magna Vista Warriors

MAGNA VISTA, Va. – They are the three P’s: Perennial-Piedmont-Power.

The Warriors are a perennial playoff squad under veteran head coach Joe Favero. He returns veteran quarterback Caleb Lynch from a team that finished 5-6.

Last season, Magna Vista fell to Bassett in the Region 3D quarters, but despite their tough losses, they’ve long been known for their quick-strike capabilities.

And, one of their star players is now a D-1 talent – Tyler Johnson, from Magna Vista’s offense, is now a freshman with Penn State.

This season, the team is expecting the firepower to start up front with a power run game, which should help to compliment the spread offense we’ve become accustomed to.

“We will probably be a little more downhill running game. We have four backs over 200 pounds, so they’re a little bigger than we have had in the past and so will be a little more downhill run a game. But we’re still going to spread the ball out and get guys the ball in space,” Head Coach Joe Favero explained.

“We worked really hard in the off-season to get a lot better. Our team has been going at it non-stop to make sure those losses turn into wins and really reflect what we’ve been doing in the weight room and things like that. You can expect a lot of touchdowns, a lot of good plays, a lot of big passes, big runs – everything,” senior quarterback Caleb Lynch said.

Magna Vista will open the season by hosting Class 3 State Finalist Liberty Christian Academy on August 26.