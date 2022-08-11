Head Coach Pry aiming to name starting QB sometime next week

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech media day is behind us, and now, we’re left with looming questions of “Who will be the starting quarterback?” and “When will it be announced?” Head Coach Brent Pry had those answers on Wednesday.

“I’d say next week,” Pry said.

As for what Pry was looking for in his players – he said it’s not necessarily one thing.

“It’s not what I’m looking for, it’s more about giving them both ample opportunities to demonstrate where they are in the offense, and the improvements they made this summer,” Pry said.

The battle seems to be narrowed down between Grant Wells and Jason Brown.

Wells said the quarterback room has put a big emphasis on completions during camp.

“Whether it’s a check down, or a big touchdown, that’s the one thing we’ve focused on in the quarterback room and I’ve improved on that,” Wells said.

“We’re just going out there, trying to compete everyday, and make each other better, because at the end of the day, we just want to win the football games whether it’s me or him. Whoever the backup is, is going to have support from the guy who is the guy and that backup is one play away,” Brown added.

Pry said the timeline for next week is based on there being a scrimmage and a half for the players to show their stuff, and staff to feel comfortable enough to make a decision.