Commanders take plenty of positives out of preseason game loss

Landover, MD – There were some highs, some lows, maybe few woes…but through it all…learning lessons for the Commanders and Panthers to build on.

We knew he was a stud at Virginia Tech and he gave glimpses of it today. Carolina’s first round draft pick Amare Barno brought the pressure with 3 tackles and a fumble recovery in his debut.

“Being out there was just crazy, dream come true definitely. Just staying disciplined and going back to it again just knowing what to do and stuff like that,” Barno says.

Washington was without fellow Hokie Logan Thomas who didn’t play and the offense was stagnant at times but Carson Wentz showed he can be accurate.

“Obviously a small sample size that was the biggest thing only 3 drives there for us. But definitely some things that you can glean from each of these games and opportunities to go against other opponents,” Wentz explained.

But it was former UNC signal caller Sam Howell who had some late game flare scoring two touchdowns.

“I was just happy to get out there for my first NFL game. I felt like I was getting more comfortable throughout the game and definitely cool to get the first one under my belt,” former Carolina star Howell says.

“He played like he did in college. This is a guy that’s very smart with a very good arm, very athletic, runs well with the ball. He’s a guy that with the more he learns the better he’s going to become and he’s a guy that has a bright future.” Head coach Ron Rivera says.

From here Washington will travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs next Saturday at 7pm. That game can be seen right here on WSLS-10.