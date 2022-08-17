Grant Wells named Virginia Tech starting quarterback

Grant Wells answers questions from media after it was announced he will be the Hokies starting quarterback

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Marshall transfer Grant Wells was named the starting quarterback for the Hokies.

Wells was the starter at Marshall for the past two seasons.

“Coach Glenn and coach Bowen have done great with him,” said head coach Brent Pry. “He puts in the extra, he’s very coachable, a great student of the game. He’s getting better and better all the time. I’m just so impressed with the ball he throws. It makes it tough on the defense.”

“I felt comfortable coming out of the spring in this offense,” said Wells. “We worked a lot over the summer with verbiage and signals and all that. In the Spring it was a new offense but I don’t think anyone looks at it as a new offense. It’s our offense.”

The Charleston, West Virginia native completed 64% of his passes for more than 5,600 yards and 34 touchdowns to 22 interceptions, and 237 rushing with 9 scores during his time at Marshall. He earned All-Conference USA honors and offers consistency and a deep threat that’s been on display from the Spring, through the summer and into Fall camp.

Ad

“It’s nothing really that I taught him,” said Brad Glenn, Hokies quarterbacks coach. “He came here with a really good feel for throwing the deep ball and when you have a guy like that that you have confidence in that can take more shots … usually the rule of thumb is take 2 or 3 shots per quarter but with him it may be even more.”

Virginia Tech is satisfied with not only the starting quarterback but to also have a capable signal caller in Jason Brown as backup. In other notes, projected started running back Malachi Thomas is week to week with an injury while wide receiver Dallan Wright recently had season-ending surgery.

Virginia Tech will open its season on the road at Old Dominion on September 2. Pry said the team will begin preps on that game early next week.