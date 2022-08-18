Around the Way with EJ SPECIAL EDITION: Warrick Scott Sr.

ROANOKE, Va. – That means you can see amazing content, like this, without becoming an Insider.

Plus, at the end of the weekend, we’ll pick a lucky Insider for a station tour for them and a guest!

Want in on the action? All you need to do is sign up for Insider. Here’s an article to walk you through the process.

Here are the terms and conditions for this sweepstakes.

The Wendell Scott Foundation was formed to serve multiple purposes: to carry forth the legacy of the great pioneer in the sport of NASCAR, to serve the community as Scott did and provide resources through education to better help today’s youth. The foundation continues to come up with fresh new ideas for enrichment and to meet its goals.

The latest being the upcoming Wendell Scott Charity Ride.

“Our family believes it’s not what you say, it’s what you do,” said Warrick Scott Sr. He and the foundation have been working for more than a year on a Wendell Scott Legacy Trail in southside. The Ride itself will touch unique locations in Danville that are related to the Scott family’s legacy.

“This is a big opportunity for tourism in our area and so we’re excited about that and it will also be my grandfather’s 101 birthday,” Scott said.

The Wendell Scott Foundation also has a Wendell Scott Legacy app that’s available for both Android and Apple operating systems.

The education component has also continued to progress over the years as well through Camp Cultivation. Students learn by engaging in hands-on activities, including simulation, augmented reality, virtual reality, workshops, and instructional labs. The group recently made a trip to Richmond Raceway for racing simulation and to watch the NASCAR Cup Series race.

For more stories done with the Scott family and the Wendell Scott Foundation, click here.