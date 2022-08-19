1st and 10 Camp Tour: Appomattox County reloading for another stellar season

APPOMATTOX, Va. – Our Camp Tour rolls east to Appomattox to check in with Doug Smith and co., and the ever-present ‘Power of 1′. The Raiders saw a nearly perfect 2021 campaign end in a loss to Graham in the state semifinals.

In the offseason, Appomattox quarterback Tre Lawing graduated, but head coach Doug Smith isn’t worried at all about the next man up under center, or the restocking of his defense. The Raiders are led by a pair of soon-to-be college-level athletes Jonathan Pennix and Tavorian Copeland, and junior quarterback Gray Peterson.

“A passing game like never before. I have a lot of faith in my quarterback, I’ll trust him with anything,” Copeland said. “He’s going to lead this team where it needs to be and I have no doubt about that. As far as losing people, it’s the same old Appomattox, we’re going to kick butt regardless.”

“I’m excited to see their progress, I know this team has potential, I hope they believe like we believe,” Smith said. “If they believe like we believe, I think it’s going to be exciting. It might take them awhile, every coach will tell you, it might take us awhile, but if they keep their hands to the plow and listen and do the best they can and work hard, they can be as good as any team that’s been here.”

Appomattox will open their season on Friday, August 26 at the home field against Buckingham County.