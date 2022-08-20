1st and 10 Camp Tour: Lord Botetourt reloads for a bigger, stronger 2022

DALEVILLE, Va. – Our Camp Tour continues with a stop in Botetourt County, where the Lord Botetourt Cavaliers continue to drink that infamous chocolate milk to reload bigger and stronger.

After starting off last season 1-3, the Cavaliers made a change and didn’t lose again until the Region final against Abingdon.

The 2022 squad has a similar look, big and physical up front to assist the run game, with returning quarterback Jakari Nicely leading the way, and a full offseason of preparation to boot.

“I feel like we’ve got ten times better, we’ve lifted more, got stronger, got faster, got smarter,” Nicely said. “It was really beneficial, compared to last year, which we didn’t have.”

“Put your work boots on and you’re going to have to work to score, we’re not going to score on one play drives, two play drives, it’s going to have to be disciplined down the field drives,” head coach Jamie Harless said. “We’ve got kids who can run and are fast, but typically our offense is premised on being able to drive down the field, wear the defense down, and score.”

Lord Botetourt will open its season at home against E.C. Glass on Friday, August 26.