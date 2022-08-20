Cavaliers’ offensive line coming together in fall camp

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The offensive line was one of the biggest question marks surrounding the UVA football program this offseason. 15 practices into fall camp, it’s still a work in progress.

You’ll recall the Cavaliers are replacing their entire starting line from 2021. Now, the job is to find the right combination of guys to be a force up front.

Jonathan Leech and Derek Devine have made big strides thus far along with grad transfer John Paul Flores, who was an all-conference lineman at Dartmouth.

“It’s been a revolving door rotation-wise with the O-Line. It’s like ‘Guys come on you have a great opportunity. Seize the moment, compete, get after it and it will gel.’ Hopefully, we can get the other guys back before we get ready to prepare for Richmond and get this group to start gelling,” offensive coordinator Des Kitchings said. “There are moments when they’re out there together, it looks pretty good. There are moments that look really, really bad. It takes a little time, we’ll get it, but it takes a little time.”

“It’s been great competition for all of us, I think it makes us a lot better, each one of us,” offensive lineman Ty Furnish said. “Both of them are playing guards right now, we have good spots for everybody right now. We’re just trying to get better.”