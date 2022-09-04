Items stolen from Virginia Tech locker room at Old Dominion

Virginia Tech Athletic Department confirmed Sunday afternoon that items were missing from its locker room after its road game at Old Dominion Friday night.

The Virginia Tech Athletic Department confirmed in a statement Sunday afternoon that items were missing following the teams loss to Old Dominion University.

“The university is working with law enforcement and Old Dominion University on the matter,” the department said.

In what proved to be a close battle on the gridiron throughout the night, the Monarchs proved to be victorious over the Hokies in a 20-17 thriller. This was just the second victory over a power 5 team for Old Dominion--the first also came against Virginia Tech in 2018.