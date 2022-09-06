“That locker room, that’s a sanctuary”: Virginia Tech’s Brent Pry reflects on alleged theft at Old Dominion

Pry called the situation 'disappointing,' says it's the home team's responsibility to keep the visitor's locker room secure

BLACKSBURG, Va. – After a disappointing loss on Friday to Old Dominion, the Virginia Tech Hokies locker room was reportedly robbed, delaying their departure out of Norfolk as they dealt with local police on the scene.

Head Coach Brent Pry called the situation disappointing and explained it’s the home team’s responsibility to keep the visitor’s locker room secure.

“Something like that, that wasn’t a good feeling for those kids, for our team, to be honest,” Pry said. “That locker room, that’s a sanctuary, to come in and deal with a tough loss, and have that occur, and then impact our travel plans, everyone gets home later, and it’s just not how you want to handle things.”

Pry added the situation also made him consider how things operate at Virginia Tech, and what action could be taken to make sure this doesn’t happen in Blacksburg.