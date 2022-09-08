Hokies use Sunday practice as correction, clarity heading into Boston College

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Following Virginia Tech’s loss at Old Dominion on Friday, head coach Brent Pry said there were details they could fix immediately, and one way he likes to do that is by holding practices on Sundays.

“One of the things I asked the staff on both sides of the ball and on special teams, the mistakes that we made, what are we doing in practice to correct them? How are we going to fix the penalties that are correctible?” Pry said. “What do we need to do to make sure they don’t occur again? Those things are addressed in the meetings and again on the field. Then about halfway through practice, we make a big announcement and we move onto the next opponent and the door closes on the last one.”

Next up is Boston College, who lost to Rutgers Saturday in a tight contest.

”They look very disciplined, I know a couple of guys over there, they have a good group I know that and they’re going to come ready to play. So it should be fun,” senior Nasir Peoples said.

“They play a lot of man, just going out there and having the determination to beat man coverage,” sophomore De’Wain Lofton added.

This weekend signifies a lot of firsts for Virginia Tech. The first home game of 2022, the first time Pry and his staff will coach in Lane Stadium, and what could be Pry’s first win as head coach.

“I know coach is excited, all the new coaches are excited, the new freshman who haven’t experienced Enter Sandman, Lane Stadium and I’m excited and I’ve experienced it, I’m excited to get out there I’m excited to do enter sandman and have all our friends there,” Kaden Moore said.

Virginia Tech and Boston College will kick off at 8 p.m. in Blacksburg on Saturday.