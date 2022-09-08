Liberty QB relishes big moments

LYNCHBURG, Va. – One of the unlikely heroes in Liberty’s four-overtime win at Southern Miss was Liberty redshirt freshman backup quarterback Kaidon Salter out of Cedar Hill, Texas.

”I feel like I live for moments like this growing up always, grown-up Dallas Texas, playing Texas high school football ... I’m in competition has always been bag with me being competitive going out there fourth-quarter being down I just knew that I had to go out there and make some plays for us for the team,” Salter said.

With starter Charlie Brewer injured and backup Jonathan Bennett struggling after a pick 6 which gave Southern Miss the lead, coach Hugh Freeze opted for a change.

Salter responded, leading the Flames back from down 7 – twice – to tie the game and force overtime.

The former Texas high school star then won the thing in four overtimes with an improvised rollout throw to the back corner of the endzone for the winning 2 point conversion.

1-0 Liberty is prepping for their home opener against UAB coming Saturday night.