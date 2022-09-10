1st and 10: LCA defeats Franklin County, 34-14

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – We start off with a celeb sighting - Charles Esten stopping by to see this matchup. That’s how you know it’s a big game!

Both of these teams are known for their ground attack, Giedeon Davidson leading the charge for the Bulldogs, they get on the board first.

The Eagles found a lot of opportunities through the air tonight. We knew Eli Foutz had an arm, and he put it to good use tonight.

LCA’s O-Line working to get Davidson into the end zone but the Eagle D-line won’t let it happen! A true battle. LCA gets the score to tie it.

Second half was LCA all the way, another TD for Davidson, Bulldogs win this battle.